Hundreds of retired ESB workers call for pension increase

Hundreds of retired ESB workers have held another protest calling for a pension increase.

Members of the ESB Retired Staff Association (ESBRSA) gathered outside Leinster House as part of their campaign to secure a pension increase.

They have vowed to hold further protests until their dispute with ESB over the 10-year freeze in pension increases is resolved.

They have accused ESB and the trustees of the defined benefit pension scheme of refusing to engage with them.

Tony Collins, the National Executive chairman, also called for a right of representation.

He added that most ESB pensioners do not have a state pension.

“There’s a simple solution – the Industrial Relations Act can be amended to include pensioners and workers,” he told the crowd.

He said this should be redefined to include disputes that may arise after retirement.

Some 300 pensioners took part in the protest, which also included a number of Fianna Fail TDs.

In 2010, an agreement was made between the unions and ESB employees that ESB would no longer fund any deficit in the pension fund, which affects more than 9,000 pensioners.

We need the company to step up to the plate and take responsibility for this

Mr Collins said the ESB pensioners are bound by these terms, despite not having had any input or vote on the agreement.

He added: “We have had a pension freeze for 10 years.

“We handed in a letter to ESB a month ago and have not received a response and they have not engaged with us on any of our issues.”

They pledged to hold further protests in the coming weeks and months.

“We need the right to representation, it’s a basic right,” Mr Collins added.

“What we need is action now. We believe the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has a major influence on pay policy and pension.

“The Government are 95% owners of ESB. I believe the (Finance) Minister has a major role in this.”

He also accused Minister for Employment and Social Protection Regina Doherty of failing to respond to previous correspondence.

The pensioners outlined their issues in a letter given to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Mr Donohoe and Ms Doherty today.

Mr Collins added: “We need the company to step up to the plate and take responsibility for this. We are looking for proper decision makers and for them to sit down with our group to talk about our issues.

“No matter how much they try to hide behind the trustees, they (ESB) have a responsibility.”

The Department of Employment and Social Protection has been contacted for comment.

- Press Association