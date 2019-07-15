Hundreds of mourners gather for funeral of Brendan Grace

Hundreds of mourners have gathered outside St Nicholas of Myra Church on Francis Street in Dublin for the funeral of Brendan Grace.
Stars from the comedy, music and showband worlds are attending the comedian and singer's funeral service.
Members of the Irish United Nations Veterans Association formed a guard of honour as the coffin was brought into the church.
A private cremation will be held this afternoon.
In his homily, Fr Brian D'Arcy, spoke about Bottler - one of Brendan's most loved characters.
He said: "Eileen said to me the other day, she said 'I've lost two. Not one. I've lost Brendan and I've lost Bottler'.
"In fact when Amanda rang me the other day to tell me that Brendan had died she introduced herself as... Brian, I'm Amanda, Bottler's daughter."
Fr D'Arcy added: "All [Brendan's] vocation in life was quite simply, nothing more and nothing less, than to lift the gloom of the nation... to lift the gloom of the people who came to see him."
One woman and her family travelled from different parts of the country to stand outside for the service.
She told Newstalk's Shane Beatty: "My three sisters came from Limerick today, and I came from Cavan, just to say goodbye to Brendan.
The entertainer died last week following a battle with lung cancer.
Lovely picture of Brendan Grace in the booklet being passed out to the mourners gathered outside the church here on Francis Street pic.twitter.com/LkIN8swZh7— Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) July 15, 2019