Hundreds of mourners gather for funeral of Brendan Grace

Picture: Maxwells
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 02:24 PM

Hundreds of mourners have gathered outside St Nicholas of Myra Church on Francis Street in Dublin for the funeral of Brendan Grace.

Stars from the comedy, music and showband worlds are attending the comedian and singer's funeral service.

Members of the Irish United Nations Veterans Association formed a guard of honour as the coffin was brought into the church.

A private cremation will be held this afternoon.

Picture: Maxwells
Picture: Maxwells

In his homily, Fr Brian D'Arcy, spoke about Bottler - one of Brendan's most loved characters.

He said: "Eileen said to me the other day, she said 'I've lost two. Not one. I've lost Brendan and I've lost Bottler'.

"In fact when Amanda rang me the other day to tell me that Brendan had died she introduced herself as... Brian, I'm Amanda, Bottler's daughter."

Street mural of Brendan Grace appears in Dublin ahead of comedian's funeral

Fr D'Arcy added: "All [Brendan's] vocation in life was quite simply, nothing more and nothing less, than to lift the gloom of the nation... to lift the gloom of the people who came to see him."

One woman and her family travelled from different parts of the country to stand outside for the service.

She told Newstalk's Shane Beatty: "My three sisters came from Limerick today, and I came from Cavan, just to say goodbye to Brendan.

"He gave us a lot of fun over the years. My first time seeing him was this time 34 years ago, and I've seen him maybe 10 or 15 years since... I love the man."

The entertainer died last week following a battle with lung cancer.

