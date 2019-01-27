NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Hundreds of homes without power following strong overnight winds

Sunday, January 27, 2019 - 08:37 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The ESB is working to restore power to hundreds of homes impacted by strong winds last night.

Most of the power cuts were in the west and northwest, while ESB networks say there is a large fault in the Rathdrum Area of Co Wicklow.

Fallen trees blocked roads, particularly in western coastal counties, during the stormy weather, according to the AA.

Counties Donegal, Clare, Galway and Sligo all saw trees downed in the strong winds.


KEYWORDS

ElectricityWeather

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for information after aggravated burglary in Sligo

PSNI reconstruct New IRA car bombing one week after explosion

FF and FG both see drop in support, according to latest figures

Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Mayo teen


Lifestyle

Why flexi-veganism is the new diet we might all be adopting this year

Live music review: White Horse Guitar Club at the Cork Opera House

Art review: Brian Eno at the RHA, Dublin

Five toasts, five people and one powerful debut novel by Anne Griffin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »