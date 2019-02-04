NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Hundreds of GPs to march to Dáil in protest on Wednesday

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 07:34 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There may be limited access to GP services on Wednesday.

Hundreds of doctors are taking to the streets to march on the Dáil in a demonstration over what they claim is the complete meltdown of the health service.

Dr Matt O'Toole of the National Association of General Practitioners says they are calling on the Government to immediately reverse cuts that were introduced during the recession.

"What we're seeing is the very rapid demise of general practice.

"General practice is currently in crisis and that can't be prevented.

What we're trying to raise awareness of and protesting about is unless urgent action is taken then general practice in its current guise will become extinct.


KEYWORDS

HealthGP

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...

Body found in search for missing Irish man in Spain

Gardaí investigating after shots fired at house in Ballymun

Unionists need to start planning for united Ireland, Sinn Féin says


Lifestyle

We Sell Books: ‘Romance rules the world’

5 things to do this week

Anger is an energy: Sleaford Mods have more to say than other bands

Donal Hickey: Habitat decline hits birds

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »