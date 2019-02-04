Hundreds of GPs to march to Dáil in protest on Wednesday

There may be limited access to GP services on Wednesday.

Hundreds of doctors are taking to the streets to march on the Dáil in a demonstration over what they claim is the complete meltdown of the health service.

Dr Matt O'Toole of the National Association of General Practitioners says they are calling on the Government to immediately reverse cuts that were introduced during the recession.

"What we're seeing is the very rapid demise of general practice.

"General practice is currently in crisis and that can't be prevented.