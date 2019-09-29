News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hundreds of former Wrightbus workers hold protest outside church

Wrightbus founder William Wright arrives at Green Pastures church in Ballymena for Sunday Service.
By Press Association
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 11:38 AM

Around 500 former Wrightbus employees and their families have held a protest outside a church linked to one of the owners.

Questions have been asked about £15m (€16.8m) donations to the Green Pastures charity from company dividends when the Co Antrim bus manufacturer was profitable.

Around 1,200 posts were lost after the firm entered administration last week.

Founder William Wright received applause from the workers as he arrived at the church.

Community police mingled with the demonstrators but the atmosphere was not violent.

Wrightbus had a reputation for building ultra low emissions buses including London’s Routemaster double decker when Boris Johnson was mayor.

It went into administration last week following cash flow problems and the failure to find a new owner.

- Press Association

