Hundreds of former Wrightbus workers hold protest outside church

Around 500 former Wrightbus employees and their families have held a protest outside a church linked to one of the owners.

Questions have been asked about £15m (€16.8m) donations to the Green Pastures charity from company dividends when the Co Antrim bus manufacturer was profitable.

Around 1,200 posts were lost after the firm entered administration last week.

Founder William Wright received applause from the workers as he arrived at the church.

Community police mingled with the demonstrators but the atmosphere was not violent.

Wrightbus had a reputation for building ultra low emissions buses including London’s Routemaster double decker when Boris Johnson was mayor.

It went into administration last week following cash flow problems and the failure to find a new owner.

