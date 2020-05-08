Hundreds of 'forgotten Irish' on breadline in Lanzarote amid Covid-19 lockdown, claims Army veteran

Scores of Irish living on the Spanish island of Lanzarote are on the breadline and facing eviction from their homes due to little or no Government help as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, an Army veteran has claimed.

Joey Bracken, a decorated soldier who served with the Defence Forces, who has been living on the island for 17 years, says he is only one of hundreds of Irish being left in “limbo” due to them losing their jobs and no State intervention financially.

The 64-year-old Dubliner, who works as a musician, said that over the eight weeks of lockdown on the island he has received just €129 in State help from the Spanish Government.

“There are hundreds of Irish people living permanently here and they are being left to fend for themselves with no help despite paying their taxes. There are many who have received even less than I have. They have lost their jobs, some are losing their homes and we are like the forgotten Irish, being brushed under the carpet.

“All of my work has dried up obviously because of the pubs and larger venues being closed. I’m not complaining for myself it’s for all the Irish really who are truly suffering here that really do need urgent help.

I thought all European citizens were to be treated the same in terms of Covid help but we aren’t being heard by the Spanish or Irish Governments.

"There is a once-off payment to be made to people here of between €250 and €390 but that won’t go very far for them.”

Mr Bracken claims he has attempted in vain to raise the issue with the Irish Embassy in Madrid and with a number of TDs.

“I have tried hard to get Foreign Affairs officials to help and Irish politicians to take up our cause but nothing is coming back from them," he said.

“I didn’t move here for a party life. I have a lot of health issues such as diabetes and poorly functioning kidneys and I moved here as the warmer weather is a help for me. All the Irish are really trying to help one another out.

We can’t go back to Ireland because there is nothing to go home to - it’s not as easy as people may think.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it continues “to work closely with our 86 Embassies and Consulates abroad to assist citizens and to notify them of remaining commercial options and repatriation flights, including flights arranged by the EU and other partners.

“We encourage any Irish to get in touch with their local Embassy, and register their presence online and email their contact information (full names, email addresses and contact phone numbers).”

The Department added that it does not comment on individual consular cases.

Despite living in limbo and struggling financially, the Irish musicians along with English and American performers, called Lanzarote Musicians Unite, have come together to raise funds in a live concert, this Sunday for the registered charity Emerlan, which means Emergency.”





The concert will be streamed live on the Facebook page, Lanzarote Musicians Unite.

“They cater for the most vulnerable with food parcels and accommodation which is already helping a lot of Irish. All the musicians just want to help despite suffering themselves. So far we’ve managed to raise almost €15,000”.

