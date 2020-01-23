News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hundreds of Dublin taxi drivers to protest outside Free Now office

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 02:04 PM

As many as 500 taxis are expected to take part in a protest in Dublin city centre this evening.

A demonstration is being organised for outside the offices of Free Now on Mount Street.

Drivers are angry with the taxi-hailing app for increasing the cut of each fare it takes to 15%.

James, a driver who recently quit the app, does not believe Free Now deserves their custom.

"They seem to have this thing in their heads that we're their employees," he said.

"We are certainly not their employees. If anything we are their employers because the money that we pay them in commission keeps their business going.

"They have raised their commission to us three times since they have come into the business after promising us that they wouldn't."

Despite the commission being raised 3% from 12%, another driver says that the app helps him to make more money.

"I'm only taxi driving a little over a year myself and I only work during the day, I don't want to work nights and there is no way I would survive without using the app during the day.

"Basically, that is where the customer base is so that's why I use it.

"Obviously I'm not happy about the rise in the commission but at the end of the day that's where the customers are."

Taxi dispute

