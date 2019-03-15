Hundreds of Cork students take part in global climate march

Hundreds of students from dozens of Cork schools walked out of classes to demand immediate action on climate change.

Today's climate march saw students walk out of schools to call on the Government to take action on climate change.

Large crowds gathered in Emmett Place near the city's Opera House more than an hour before the match was due to start.

The message was loud and clear: We want change now.

Chants of "change now" and "leave your carbon in the soil" could be heard as the students marched through the city to Cork's City Hall with huge numbers of pedestrians and shoppers showing their support.

The march is the latest stage in an escalating movement among young people that was started by 16-year-old Swedish student Greta Thurnberg. For the last 10 weeks, students have been striking outside Cork's City

Hall and in other parts of the country to send the message that they want urgent action.

Placards called for immediate action on climate change.

Slogans such a "the greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it" made it clear that these students have had enough.