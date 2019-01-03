Hundreds of appointments cancelled after suspected arson attack on HSE clinic

Thousands of patients have been left without vital services after a suspected arson attack on a HSE clinic in Co Donegal.

Vandals set fire to an oil tank at the centre in Buncrana which quickly spread to other parts of the building in the early hours of December 31.

The local fire services responded quickly to the blaze but the building including its roof has been left in a dangerous state.

Now the HSE has now been forced to cancel hundreds of scheduled appointments which are run out of the clinic.

The vast range of services affected includes Speech & Language Therapy, Clinical Psychology, Paediatric Occupational Therapy, Paediatric Physiotherapy, Early Intervention Team, Adult Social Work, Ophthalmics, Child & Adolescent Mental Health Services, and Community Palliative Care.

The HSE has apologised for the cancellation of the services and says it is looking for alternative locations to hold the clinics.

A spokesperson says it will contact all patients regarding the rescheduling of appointments.

“The HSE apologises for the delay and disruption to services arising from the fire and is working to have services resumed as soon as possible,” added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze which also destroyed a nearby car as it spread.