Hundreds line the streets in Cork to mourn inspirational Abi McGeough

Abi's mother Leslie-Ann carried her picture supported by her mother Abina and father Phil and her sisters Sabrina and Liz and Grand-aunt Caitriona Twomey. Pictures: Dan Linehan
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 03:20 PM

They supported her on her brave journey through life and they were with her again on her final journey.

Hundreds of people, her school pals, and members of various emergency services lined streets in Cork yesterday to bid an emotional farewell to inspirational Abi McGeough, 12, who lost her battle for life at Cork University Hospital (CUH) earlier this week.

Her heartbroken mother, Leslie Ann, told the small gathering of immediate family at her Requiem Mass in Blackpool, and the mourners watching online, that Abi, who had spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, accomplished more in her 12 years than most do in 80.

"You faced many obstacles in your life but your courage, determination, bravery and your attitude meant that none of these obstacles ever held you back even for a split second," she said.

"You breezed through them all with a smile on your face and never complained. You are our sun, our moon and our stars.

You are the centre of our lives and we love you very, very much. You showed us how life should be lived and never taken for granted.

Abi inspired hundreds of people to fundraise for her Abi's Wish to Walk campaign a few years ago which allowed her travel to the US for specialist surgery.

In her final hours last week, Abi received her confirmation at CUH, with her family at her bedside. Emergency services all over the country lit up their lights in solidarity with her and her family. Cork's City Hall was also lit up in the 'shine a light for Abi' initiative.

A photograph of Abi, her broad smile framed by her gorgeous auburn hair, sat atop her white coffin before the altar of the Church of the Annunciation in Blackpool, where she had been baptised.

Among the gifts brought to the altar were Abi’s makeup bag, her iPad and phone, a stuffed teddy-bear dog, and her treasured Little Blue Heroes garda hat.

Leslie Ann's sister, Sabrina, delivered an emotional eulogy, saying that Abi filled the world with "love, laughter and sass" from the moment she was born.

But she said the last two-and-a-half weeks were the worst of their lives. The family prayed and never gave up hope but now know Abi is looking down on them and will guide them through the dark days ahead.

She spoke of how touched the family was when people rallied to help Abi's 'wish to walk' campaign, about her daughter's love of socialising, meeting family and friends and visiting restaurants and trying new foods.

She recalled her "mischievous, innocent and cheeky nature", her love of jokes and pranks — often at the expense of her grandmothers and aunts — and her love of taking photos and making TikTok videos. 

These have become so important to us, your family over the last few days. We now have treasured memories to look at — we should all take more photos.

She revealed how excited Abi was for the birth of a new cousin in July, how she was looking forward to getting her assistance dog, and how she was planning a pension fund for her grandfather.

Sabrina then addressed Abi's mum directly: "Abi was lucky to have you as a mum. And Abi we all know that you are probably worried about your mum — but don’t be. We promise we are going to take care and look after your mum."

She then returned to Leslie Ann's words, and concluded: "Abi you are my daughter and my best friend. I love you more than you will ever know and I will continue to love you. Love you lots like jelly tots."

