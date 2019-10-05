News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hundreds gather at Dublin conference exploring Irish heritage and monuments

File image of Newgrange in Co Meath.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 03:50 PM

Archaeologists and historians from across the world have gathered in Dublin today for a conference which explores Irish monuments and how they came to be.

Over 400 scholars are in attendance at the Dublin Castle conference examining the links between pilgrimage and Ireland's sacred sites.

Archaeologist Michael McDonagh said that prehistoric sites such as Newgrange attract interest around the globe, with people gathering to "celebrate their ancestors and their memories and their heritage and their religious ideas."

"That concept of pilgrimage, of people continuing on a journey which is in itself a period of reflection and thought, that goes back as old as man."

34th annual thanksgiving for organ donors takes place in Dublin


ArchaeologyHistoryConferenceDublin

