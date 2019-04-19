NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hundreds attend vigil for slain journalist Lyra McKee ‘killed for doing her job’

Friday, April 19, 2019 - 07:01 PM

Lyra McKee was killed for doing her job, a vigil in Derry has heard.

The 29-year-old was prepared to take calculated risks in pursuit of a story but was too intelligent to be fearless, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said.

Members held a rally outside the Guildhall in the city on Friday evening after the precocious young journalist was shot by dissident republicans targeting police in the city.

Lyra McKee (Family handout/PA)

Several hundred people attended the remembrance event.

Among the banners was the rainbow flag and those representing various trade unions.

A minute’s silence was held.

A speaker on behalf of the NUJ told the crowd: “The NUJ stands by the right of its members to investigate and report the news.

“We are deeply shocked that our young member has become the latest of over 1,300 journalists who have been killed worldwide since 1992 simply for doing their job.”

Ms McKee pioneered online journalism in Northern Ireland since beginning her career.

She carried out extensive work with the Belfast Telegraph newspaper including many pieces on how it felt to be a young gay woman living in the changing Northern Ireland.

On Valentine’s Day she wrote about the love of her life, Sara.

Sara was beside her when she was shot and at Altnagelvin hospital when she died, the crowd was told.

- Press Association

