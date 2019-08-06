Hundreds attend mass for 'absolute gentleman' Jack Downey who died after Cork's Indiependence Festival

Tributes are being paid to a Tipperary teenager who died after taking a substance at a music festival over the weekend.

Jack Downey from Clonmel passed away after three days at Cork University Hospital.

The 19-year-old died on Monday after becoming ill while attending the Indiependence Festival in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

He was taken to CUH on Friday after presenting at the festival’s medical tent complaining of feeling unwell.

Festival organisers issued an alert about a “bad batch of something” on the campsite on Friday, and the hospital confirmed that a “single patient with a severe illness” had been admitted from the festival that evening.

A former student at CBS High School in Clonmel, Mr Downey had recently finished his first year in college.

His father Johnny is a garda in Clonmel, and his mother Elaine is a jeweller in the town.

Hundreds attended a special mass for Jack last night which was organised before he died. Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahern said it was important that it still went ahead.

"We had a Mass for Jack in his local GAA club, Clonmel Óg," said Mr Ahern. "And we had over 400 people who attended at real short notice.

"Jack's parents Johnny and Elaine came back from Cork to attend as well.

"As you can imagine it was a hugely emotional time for them and for everyone there.

"This has been an incredible shock for the community."

Tributes on the club's facebook page referred to Jack as a "beautiful boy", a "lovely young man" and a "beautiful soul" who was "an absolute gentleman".





Local parish priest Fr Michael Twomey said the mass was initially organised for Jack's recovery.

"Sadly when the news broke yesterday that he had passed away in Cork, that mass then became a tribute to him. A Mass of memory for him," said Fr Twomey

"There was hundreds of people there, of all age groups. Particularly, of course, his teammates and his close friends.

"And it was one of just gathering us all together as a young community."

Fr Twomey said Jack's death was a “sad and realistic wake-up call” that there is a “massive problem” with drugs in Ireland.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast he said he will offering support to some of Jack’s friends.

"Today and the next few days my role here is to be with Jack's friends and I'm meeting a few of them today, I've spoken to a few parents, just to help them deal with the loss," said Fr Twomey.

"For many of them this is the first time they've had to deal with a death and so we need to help them with their grieving process.

"That's why the Clonmel Og club are offering counselling services as well, because obviously the schools are out, they're not back for another couple of weeks."

The organisers of Indiependence, which saw 15,000 people attend at the weekend, issued a statement on Monday evening saying their “immediate thoughts and those of all the festival-goers are with the family, relatives and friends of the deceased at their very sad loss”.

Gardaí confirmed on Monday that investigations are ongoing in relation to the teenager’s death.

- additional reporting by Ryan O’Neill