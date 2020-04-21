Humphreys: People whose flights are cancelled are entitled to a full refund

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Heather Humphreys has said people whose flights are cancelled are entitled to a full refund.

The Minister told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show that she has been in contact with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) over the issue following concerns that some airlines have offered customers vouchers as compensation for cancelled flights, instead of cash refunds.

"We're certainly looking at that matter. I know that some travel agents have found themselves in a very difficult situation.

"The CCPC will certainty look at all of those issues and I am in conversation with them.

"It's important that people do get refunded for the cost for flights that were cancelled.

"They're entitled to their money back obviously under law, so therefore they should get their money back under law.

"But there are some issues that need to be teased out yet, and I'm working with the Consumer Protection Commission on that matter.”

Ms Humphreys said that consumers were “absolutely” entitled to a refund. But she was examining whether that should be in the form of a cash refund or through a voucher. “I'm looking at that at the minute.”

Earlier, speaking to Ireland AM, Heather Humphreys said businesses should make preparations for reopening.

The business minister said: “What we want businesses to do in the meantime is to think about coming back and to plan for it.

“The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) have drawn up a number of guidelines for retailers on how to manage social distancing and what they need to do. There are also guidelines for manufacturing companies.

“I would suggest that they contact the NSAI, find out the information and start to plan to come back.”

- additional reporting by Press Association