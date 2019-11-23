News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Humble Marty says he's ‘not worthy’ of UCC honour

Renowned psychologist Dr Maureen Gaffney, surgical pioneer Calvin Coffey, Naomi James, the first woman to sail solo around the world, Michelin-starred chef, Ross Lewis and sports broadcaster Marty Morrissey, all UCC Alumni Achievement Award recipients. The awards took place last night at the Aula Maxima, and are one of the highest accolades given by the university, recognising graduates who have achieved outstanding success in their chosen field. Picture: Clare Keogh.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 05:30 AM

It was more refined than a ‘Marty party’, but still a great night out for popular sports broadcaster Marty Morrissey who was among five UCC graduates honoured by their alma mater last night.

Mr Morrissey, who was among those presented with an Alumni Achievement Award, said he was humbled with the award for his30-year career in sports broadcasting.

“It’s an incredible honour and one I’m really not worthy of,” he said.

Born in Mallow in 1958, raised in the Bronx in New York until he was 10 before returning with his family to live in Co Clare, Mr Morrissey graduated with an Arts degree from UCC in 1980.

He joined RTÉ in 1989 and has been a member of The Sunday Game team for 30 years, commentating on everyAll-Ireland hurling final on TV and radio since 2012.

“I’d love to say I had a great plan, but this was all an accident. I started applying to RTÉ and the more they refused me, the more I wanted it and finally I got my chance — and here I am today,” he said.

Naomi James, who, in 1978, became the first woman to sail solo around the world via the treacherous Cape Horn route, was also honoured.

After her voyage, she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, and moved to Cork with her husband, who tragically died in a sailing accident 10 days before their baby was born.

Others honoured included renowned Michelin-starred chef, Ross Lewis, of Chapter One, a UCC Dairy Science graduate; Dr Maureen Gaffney, one of the country’s best-known psychologists, and UCC medicine graduate; and Professor Calvin Coffey, who made global news headlines recently for there classification of part of the human digestive system — the mesentery — as a new organ.

