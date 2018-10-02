Home»Breaking News»ireland

Human rights group joins extradition case involving Polish man facing alleged drugs offences

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 04:10 PM

By Eoin Reynolds

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has been given permission to join an extradition hearing for a Polish man who claims he will not get a fair trial in his home country.

Justice Aileen Donnelly said the commission, a statutory body, could play a role as a friend of the court as she considers the possible extradition of Artur Celmer to Poland to face prosecution for alleged drug trafficking offences.

The commission had argued to the court that part of its function is to apply for permission to appear as a friend of the court in cases involving human rights or equality rights.

Justice Donnelly also today set out a number of issues she wants clarified by the Polish authorities. She wants them to comment on the impact of reforms in Poland that saw the dismissal of presidents and vice presidents of the courts by the government. She further wants the authorities to comment on the impact of remarks made by the Polish deputy justice minister who has described Mr Celmer as a member of a "drug mafia".

Justice Donnelly further complained that some documents received from Polish authorities in recent days had not been translated into English. She set a date for further hearing of October 31.


KEYWORDS

PolandCourtDrugs chargesHuman RightsExtradition

