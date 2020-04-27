News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Human rights body calls for oversight on new powers given to gardaí

A recent coronavirus checkpoint in Cork.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 07:35 AM

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission is raising concerns over the powers given to gardaí during the coronavirus crisis.

It says more information is needed to assess whether the powers are exercised proportionately.

It is also calling for clarity on whether they are in line with human rights and equality principles.

The watchdog is calling for more oversight of the emergency legislation, which forces people to stay within 2km of their homes.

"The Covid-19 crisis is a challenge for the whole country, but it impacts some members of our society more acutely than others," said acting chief commissioner, Tony Geoghegan.

"As we move into a phase where we are going to be living with the threat of this virus for some time, it is critical that the principle of equality and the dignity afforded by human rights are central to efforts to keep people safe and healthy."

