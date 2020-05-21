Human remains recovered from car found in Lough Erne

Human remains have been recovered from a car found in Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh during the search for a man who disappeared 18 years ago.

Michael “Tony” Lynch, 54, went missing from home in Clones, County Monaghan, in 2002.

He was originally from Magheraveely in County Fermanagh.

A PSNI statement said: “Police can confirm that human remains have been found following the recovery of a car from Lough Erne in the Corradillar area of Fermanagh on Monday May 18.”

The vehicle was located underwater by police divers and recovered for examination and is believed to be the Mitsubishi belonging to Mr Lynch, the force said.

The PSNI added: “We are liaising with colleagues from An Garda Siochana, who are investigating Mr Lynch’s disappearance.”