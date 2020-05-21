News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Human remains recovered from car found in Lough Erne

Human remains recovered from car found in Lough Erne
By Press Association
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 11:25 AM

Human remains have been recovered from a car found in Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh during the search for a man who disappeared 18 years ago.

Michael “Tony” Lynch, 54, went missing from home in Clones, County Monaghan, in 2002.

He was originally from Magheraveely in County Fermanagh.

A PSNI statement said: “Police can confirm that human remains have been found following the recovery of a car from Lough Erne in the Corradillar area of Fermanagh on Monday May 18.”

The vehicle was located underwater by police divers and recovered for examination and is believed to be the Mitsubishi belonging to Mr Lynch, the force said.

The PSNI added: “We are liaising with colleagues from An Garda Siochana, who are investigating Mr Lynch’s disappearance.”

READ MORE

Car belonging to man missing 18 years recovered from Co Fermanagh lake

More on this topic

Cat found dead in Belfast park after being set on fireCat found dead in Belfast park after being set on fire

Four officers injured after cross-border pursuitFour officers injured after cross-border pursuit

Man shot during ‘barbaric’ Belfast attackMan shot during ‘barbaric’ Belfast attack

Police officer treated for injuries after car rammed in NorthPolice officer treated for injuries after car rammed in North


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: PSNI

More in this Section

PSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutorsPSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutors

Drug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last ChristmasDrug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last Christmas

Cork man, 63, accused of breaching Covid-19 legislationCork man, 63, accused of breaching Covid-19 legislation

Elderly Cork woman woke to see burglars posing as Gardaí in her bedroomElderly Cork woman woke to see burglars posing as Gardaí in her bedroom


Lifestyle

From orange to boxy, Prudence Wade picks out the best accessories of the moment.Spruce up your wardrobe with the coolest new bag trends

From Instagram exercise classes to virtual museum tours, there are plenty of interesting things to do away from your desk.10 ways to spend your lunch break when working from home

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the eventful Irish Tour of 1974

A national day of creativity gives children the chance to express themselves, says Helen O’CallaghanCruinniú na nÓg gives children the chance to express themselves

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »