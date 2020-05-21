News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Human remains found in car recovered during search for missing man

Human remains found in car recovered during search for missing man
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 11:25 AM

Additional reporting by Denise O'Donoghue

Human remains have been found in a car recovered from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh earlier this week, the PSNI has confirmed.

The discovery of the vehicle was made as part of searches for Michael 'Tony' Lynch.

On Tuesday, gardaí investigating the disappearance of a man from his home in Co Monaghan 18 years ago reported a significant development after a car was recovered from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh.

Mr Lynch, 54, disappeared from his home in Clones on January 6, 2002. The last known sighting of Mr Lynch was at Fermanagh Street, Clones at 6pm on that date.

Known locally by the name Tony, Mr Lynch was originally from Magheraveely, Co Fermanagh.

He was living in Clones prior to his disappearance and was reported missing on January 9, 2002.

READ MORE

Car belonging to man missing 18 years recovered from Co Fermanagh lake

More on this topic

Cat found dead in Belfast park after being set on fireCat found dead in Belfast park after being set on fire

Four officers injured after cross-border pursuitFour officers injured after cross-border pursuit

Man shot during ‘barbaric’ Belfast attackMan shot during ‘barbaric’ Belfast attack

Police officer treated for injuries after car rammed in NorthPolice officer treated for injuries after car rammed in North


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: PSNI

More in this Section

Justice Minister says he could not directly apologise to Cahirciveen residents due to Covid-19 restrictionsJustice Minister says he could not directly apologise to Cahirciveen residents due to Covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19 payment could be given to seasonal workersCovid-19 payment could be given to seasonal workers

PSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutorsPSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutors

Drug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last ChristmasDrug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last Christmas


Lifestyle

From Instagram exercise classes to virtual museum tours, there are plenty of interesting things to do away from your desk.10 ways to spend your lunch break when working from home

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the eventful Irish Tour of 1974

A national day of creativity gives children the chance to express themselves, says Helen O’CallaghanCruinniú na nÓg gives children the chance to express themselves

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »