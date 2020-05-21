Human remains found in car recovered during search for missing man

Additional reporting by Denise O'Donoghue

Human remains have been found in a car recovered from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh earlier this week, the PSNI has confirmed.

The discovery of the vehicle was made as part of searches for Michael 'Tony' Lynch.

On Tuesday, gardaí investigating the disappearance of a man from his home in Co Monaghan 18 years ago reported a significant development after a car was recovered from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh.

Mr Lynch, 54, disappeared from his home in Clones on January 6, 2002. The last known sighting of Mr Lynch was at Fermanagh Street, Clones at 6pm on that date.

Known locally by the name Tony, Mr Lynch was originally from Magheraveely, Co Fermanagh.

He was living in Clones prior to his disappearance and was reported missing on January 9, 2002.