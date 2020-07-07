News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Human remains found in April identified as man missing since 2011

Human remains found in April identified as man missing since 2011
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 07:48 PM

Gardaí investigating the discovery of human remains in Rathmines in April have identified the body, officers have said.

Stephen Corrigan, considered a missing person since 2011, was identified using DNA from his mother who has since passed away.

"An Garda Síochána continue to try and identify surviving members of Stephen’s family and are appealing to any living relative of Stephen Corrigan or any member of the public who knew Stephen to contact Gardaí at Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," a spokesperson for the force said.

Gardaí issued appeals to locate Stephen through Crimecall in May 2012, January 2013 and May 2014.

Stephen was a resident in the Cork Street area of Dublin 8 before he went missing on November 8, 2011.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: One more death announced as 24 new cases confirmed in Ireland

More on this topic

Toddler and father missing from Co Roscommon believed to have travelled to DublinToddler and father missing from Co Roscommon believed to have travelled to Dublin

Missing teen found safe and wellMissing teen found safe and well

Update: Woman missing for over two weeks found safe and wellUpdate: Woman missing for over two weeks found safe and well

Update: Missing teen located safe and wellUpdate: Missing teen located safe and well

TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Man hit garda with pellet gun shot, court toldMan hit garda with pellet gun shot, court told

Man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murderMan arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder

Governing body claims insurers refusing to indemnify drivers over motorsport accidentsGoverning body claims insurers refusing to indemnify drivers over motorsport accidents

Child poverty to affect 23% without economic recoveryChild poverty to affect 23% without economic recovery


Lifestyle

This week, my wife and I need to get a room, writes Pat FitzpatrickLearner Dad: We have this irrational fear of games consoles, as if buying one automatically makes you a bad parent

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »