Huge spike in apartments granted planning permission

There has been an 80% rise in the number of apartments granted planning permission.

Figures released by the CSO show a huge spike in the number of apartments in the works across the country. It comes after a relaxation in the guidelines for apartment developments, introduced in 2018 by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

The figures, which cover the period up to the end of September, show that planning was granted for some 10,590 dwellings in the third quarter. Of these, some 5,656 were apartments, up from 3,139 in the same period in 2018. The remaining 4,934 were houses, an increase of 1.1% on the same period in 2018.

The figures show one-off houses accounted for 30.7% of all new homes granted planning permission in the three months from July to September. The data shows a massive increase in the number of apartments granted in comparison to recent years.

In 2017, some 5,336 apartments were approved over a 12-month period. That figure was exceeded in the three months from July to September this year alone. It shows a major recovery in the sector in general. In 2012, just 861 apartments were approved. This has dropped to 785 by 2014.

In March 2018, the housing minister implemented a range of changes to make it more economical to construct apartments. These changes, which included the removal of the requirement for parking and dual aspect, as well as an increase in the number of units allowed per floor, were aimed at enhancing supply.

Despite this, the cost of construction has still been criticised by developers, with consultants EY-DKM conducting an economic analysis on the cost of developments earlier this year. It found up to 56% of the construction price comes in physical costs and a further third of sale prices go to the State.

The figures were released in the wake of the Residential Tenancies Board’s (RTB’s) Rent Index for Q3 2019, which showed an 8.8% increase in rent costs in the last 12 months. There are now seven counties where renters are spending more than €1,000 per month.

Housing charity Threshold has warned that the lack of affordable properties is now at “a critical level” for many, while the Irish Property Owners’ Association (IPOA) has accused the Government of forcing thousands of landlords out of the market through its interventions, resulting in a reduction in the number of properties available to rent.

Stephen Faughnan, IPOA chairman, said: “Increased supply of accommodation is the only solution to the housing crisis.

“Rent control reduces the supply of available accommodation. The evidence is clear: between 2016 and 2018 over 2000 landlords left the sector and over 12,000 rental homes are no longer available,” Mr Faughnan said.