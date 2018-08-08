Home»Breaking News»ireland

Huge crowds gather for funeral of 'young, bubbly boy who was full of energy’

Wednesday, August 08, 2018 - 05:55 AM
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

The life of 13-year-old Morgan Pinder, who died in a single-vehicle crash at the weekend, was remembered by friends and family at his funeral on Clare Island off Mayo.

The remains of Morgan Pinder are carried to the The Church of The Sacred Heart on Clare Island for his funeral Mass.

Mourners from neighbouring islands attended the funeral yesterday to pay their respects, after Morgan’s death at the week-end left the small community stunned.

The teenager, from Gurteen on Clare Island, was involved in a single-vehicle collision at approximately 1am on Sunday. The car he was driving hit a ditch at The Quay area of Clare Island.

A passing motorist came upon the accident and alerted emergency services, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morgan was the youngest of four sons of Tom and Maureen Pinder, and the brother of Christian, Dylan, and Jack. He attended St Patrick’s National School on the island and was due to start secondary school in September.

Morgan Pinder

His mother is the manager of the local community centre, and the family have been described as being at the very heart of life on the island.

Fr John Kenny, who was chief celebrant at the funeral. At the weekend he described Morgan as “a young, bubbly boy who was full of life and energy”.


