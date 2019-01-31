NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Huge blaze rips through bar in Belfast

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 01:30 PM

A huge blaze has devastated a bar on the outskirts of Belfast and caused major disruption.

The fire is believed to have broken out at the Lewis Bar in Upper Newtownards Road at around 8am on Thursday.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said there are 30 firefighters tackling the incident, as well as five fire appliances and two specialist appliances.

The road is closed between East Link Road and Church Road while crews tackle the incident.

Patients at the Ulster Hospital have been advised to use the Stoney Road entrance.

Bus services have also been diverted from the area and motorists have been advised to take alternative routes.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said it would do all it could to help the bar’s owners.

“It is devastating to see the footage of the fire at one of our members’ premises this morning at The Lewis in Dundonald,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with the management and staff and we’ll do all we can to support them at this time.”

- Press Association


