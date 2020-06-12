HSE's Covid-19 costs to reach €1.8bn by year end

The HSE had already spent around €400m on Covid-19 related costs to date and is projecting that figure could rise to €1.8bn by the end of the year

That is according to its chief executive, Paul Reid who also warned that next year's winter service plan will have a significant extra cost base because of testing, personal protective equipment (PPE) and staff costs.

The HSE chief said the service continues to see very positive trends in some of the key measures to deal with the coronavirus.

The positivity rate for Covid-19 over the last seven days to June 11 was 0.8%, which meant that 99% were testing negative for the virus.

Mr Reid said there are currently 27 people in intensive care, down 88% on the April peak, with 79 confirmed hospital cases, a 91% decrease on the 879 peak on April 13.

The number of newly diagnosed cases at 122 in the seven days to June 11, is down by 64% on the peak.

The positivity rate for close contacts is about 3%.

In residential settings it was 1.8%.

He pointed out that between April 26 and May 5, the positivity rate of close contacts was over 23%.

On testing for the coronavirus, Mr Reid said the overall turnaround time is now less than two days.

Last week, almost 1,500 calls were made as part of the contact tracing operation and 255 close contacts were sent for tracing. Of those 14 tested positive and almost 90% were asymptomatic.

Mr Reid said health services will have to be redesigned because of Covid-19 and talks are ongoing with the Department of Health on how they could be delivered.

It will involve building sustainable models of primary care to reduce the number of people needing to go into the acute hospital system.

In addition, the health authority will have to develop a new strategic model for Covid-19 testing and tracing.

Mr Reid said next year's winter plan will be very different and the corporate plan will need to be redesigned based on the priorities they now have.

HSE chief operations manager, Anne O'Connor, said there are currently 734 general hospital beds available and 91 are free in intensive care.

Ms O'Connor said three residential care facilities are considered to be at significant risk in terms of their operation and 19 require significant supports.

Last week 10m items of PPE were delivered to 672 healthcare facilities, with more than a third (34.3%) supplied to residential care facilities.

Home care accounted for 20% of the PPE, as did acute hospitals, GPs and other facilities.