HSE worried about number of nursing home clusters as Covid-19 deaths rise to 120

There have been 22 more deaths from Covid-19 confirmed in the country today.

It brings Ireland's death toll from coronavirus to 120.

Eighteen of today's new deaths were in the east, three in the south and one in the west of the country.

At its daily briefing, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre also confirmed 424 new cases.

The total number of cases is now 4,273 here.

The median age of those admitted to hospital intensive care units was 63.

A further 130 new cases were also confirmed in Northern Ireland today which brings the total number of cases on the island of Ireland to 5,177.

The patients who were confirmed as casualties of Covid-19 today included 11 females and 11 males with 16 having been reported as having underlying health conditions

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 80.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 1st April 2020 (3,655 cases), reveals: 48% are male and 51% are female, with 171 clusters involving 626 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,039 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 148 cases have been admitted to ICU

948 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,077 (57% of all cases) followed by Cork with 292 cases (8%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 16%

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “We are concerned with the number of clusters identified in nursing homes.

"We have identified a range of measures, working with the HSE.

"We need to see continuous actions being taken to reduce the risk of transmission in nursing home and long-term residential facilities.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said the efforts to protect vulnerable groups from coronavirus will continue.

He said: “We are now facing into the end of week one of new measures. It has been a tough adjustment but these efforts save lives.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

"These efforts result in lives saved.

“Anyone over 70 years of age should remain cocooned as per public health advice, and for essential food and prescription shopping, call on family, friends or services to help you. Over 70’s should not be leaving home.”

Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, said: “There is now a clear picture of more severe illness in older people.

"This underlines the importance of our advice on cocooning and requires all of us to support any vulnerable people who find themselves in isolation.”

