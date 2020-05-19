HSE will not contact employers about Covid-19 results before informing employee

The HSE will no longer contact employers about their employee's test results before telling the test subject first.

There is now no scenario in which someone's employer will find out they have tested positive for Covid-19 before the person finds out themselves.

The HSE says the practise only happened when public health doctors thought it was vital to protect other people -- but now says it is suspending the practise.

Earlier today the Data Protection Commission says individuals have expressed shock and upset at receiving tests results from their manager.

Deputy Commissioner at the DPC Graham Doyle says it would be expected employers would find out the results after staff are informed.

He says: "We understand that while it may be necessary for the HSE to inform management and employers about positive results after a staff member has received those results,

"In the context of the likes of the contact tracing for the close contacts, it doesn't negate the need for them to communicate with the individual about their own personal data."