HSE warns of significant disruption over strike action by health staff

By Greg Murphy
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 12:51 PM

The Health Service Executive has warned that tomorrow's industrial action, planned by 10,000 health support staff, will have a significant effect on patient services.

Staff like porters, chefs, and maternity care assistants will go on strike from 8am due to a row over whether workers are due a pay rise under a job evaluation scheme.

In a statement, the HSE said that the strike action will take place in 38 hospitals and facilities across the country.

They said that they are continuing to engage with the SIPTU trade union to ensure contingency plans are in place and ensure minimum disruption to patient services.

There are no plans for talks between the HSE and the union.

The services mostly impacted by the industrial action will be:

  • Deferral of some elective inpatient procedures
  • Significant cancellation of scope procedures
  • Reduced outpatient services
  • Reduced laboratory services for GPs
  • Reduced catering services for both patients and staff
  • Reduced operating theatre activity.

Patients are in the process of being contacted by hospitals and healthcare facilities in the event that their services will be affected by the dispute.

