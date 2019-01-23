HSE warns of serious disruption to services if strike action goes ahead

Patients, GPs and hospital clinics are being warned by the HSE of serious disruptions to services this day next week if the nurses strike goes ahead.

Talks between health officials and unions have been taking place at the Workplace Relations Commission to try and avoid industrial action by 43,000 nurses and midwives.

The union said that low levels of pay have left the public health service unable to recruit and retain enough nurses and midwives to safely care for patients.

The government has ruled out wage increases, claiming they would breach the public service pay agreement and open the floodgates for claims from other unions.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, says there will be serious disruption if the strike goes ahead next Wednesday.

"[This includes] widespread cancellation of electives, already some information has gone to GPs as we understand it, and also outpatient clinics, and the HSE also noted that they have cancelled electives because of the current crisis in our EDs," she said.