HSE warns of fake message on coronavirus

The HSE has refuted a fake news message going around social media about the coronavirus.

The fake message cites a "specialist" at Cork University Hospital, and claims that using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, like ibuprofen and difene, exacerbates Covid-19.

The fake message had also suggested that people use physiotherapy as an alternative to treat the virus.

The Infectious Disease Society of Ireland also advised people to ignore the message.

CUH have also said that it is not true while Dr Colm Henry, Clinical Lead for the HSE, said it is generally agreed that there is no data to support the claims about not using non-steroidal inflammatory drugs.

He added that the 'circular' on the issue is not from Cork University Hospital.

Dr Henry said paracetamol is advised for anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 as the initial treatment for the fever and pain symptoms. He added that the second line of medicine should be Ibuprofen, but admitted that there is no specific treatment for the virus.

He was responding to a claim by France's health minister Olivier Véran, who yesterday tweeted: “The taking of anti-inflammatories [ibuprofen, cortisone … ] could be a factor in aggravating the infection. In case of fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, ask your doctor’s advice.”

⚠️ #COVIDー19 | La prise d'anti-inflammatoires (ibuprofène, cortisone, ...) pourrait être un facteur d'aggravation de l’infection. En cas de fièvre, prenez du paracétamol. Si vous êtes déjà sous anti-inflammatoires ou en cas de doute, demandez conseil à votre médecin. — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) March 14, 2020

Dr Henry said this is not the current advice in Ireland.

Speaking about the fake message in general, Dr Henry said it is "complete lies".

He warned: “False messaging like this greatly harms our collective ability to fight this virus,” before advising people to follow advice from a doctor or pharmacist if using ibuprofen or any other non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs.