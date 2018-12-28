NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
HSE warn winter flu levels are set to rise in coming weeks

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 01:09 PM

The HSE are warning that winter flu levels are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

A briefing for the HSE's Winter Plan, today reminded the public that it's still not too late to get vaccinated - with this year's vaccine a good match for the strain of flu that's currently circulating.

The HSE's Dr Vida Hamilton says cleanliness is also vitally important:

"Viruses are very predominant at winter time. They cause colds, they cause flu and they cause winter vomiting.

"Viruses can live for days on surfaces like tabletops, doorknobs (and) bannisters - so they most important thing you can do is wash your hands.

"Every time you wash your hands you protect yourself because you are not bringing the bugs up to your face," she added.

