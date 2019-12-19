News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE warn over 100 people may die this flu season

HSE warn over 100 people may die this flu season
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 05:00 PM

There is been a spike in the numbers affected by flu and norovirus in the past week.

307 people have been admitted to hospital with flu, predominantly children under five and adults over 65.

The flu season has come early, with the HSE saying its more common to increase in intensity in January.

So far eight flu related deaths have been reported, including five in the past week alone, but the HSE says between 60 and 120 people could die from it.

Attendances in hospital are up 7.5% as over 300 people were admitted to hospital within the past week with flu, and over 620 this flu season so far.

READ MORE

Youth employment higher than pre-recession levels, new figures show

More on this topic

Harris confirms IVF to be available through public health system from 2021 Harris confirms IVF to be available through public health system from 2021

Harris backs €2m ‘infertility fund’ for couplesHarris backs €2m ‘infertility fund’ for couples

Negotiations needed or else doctors and consultants will go ahead with strike action Negotiations needed or else doctors and consultants will go ahead with strike action

Air pollution linked to risk of suicide and depression – studyAir pollution linked to risk of suicide and depression – study


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Cork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changesCork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changes

Separated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other peopleSeparated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other people

Micheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreedMicheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreed

Your job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont partiesYour job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont parties


Lifestyle

We just really don’t like Christmas pudding, being too full of tough dried things which have about as much mouth appeal as nuts and bolts.Currabinny Cooks: Alternative Christmas treats for fellow pudding haters

I suffer from heartburn and usually take great care of my diet. Is there something I could take to minimise the damage?Natural health: 'I'm dreading the rich food over Christmas'; 'I'm breastfeeding and have developed mastitis

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »