HSE warn over 100 people may die this flu season

There is been a spike in the numbers affected by flu and norovirus in the past week.

307 people have been admitted to hospital with flu, predominantly children under five and adults over 65.

The flu season has come early, with the HSE saying its more common to increase in intensity in January.

So far eight flu related deaths have been reported, including five in the past week alone, but the HSE says between 60 and 120 people could die from it.

Attendances in hospital are up 7.5% as over 300 people were admitted to hospital within the past week with flu, and over 620 this flu season so far.