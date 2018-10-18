HSE urged to restore national mental health director’s role

A report has called on the HSE to reinstate, within six months, the role of national director of mental health, in light of multiple service failures, with prisons becoming a “de facto” extension of the mental health system.

The final report of the Joint Committee on the Future of Mental Health Care, published yesterday, describes how it was “alarmed” by evidence “at many points” highlighting the gap that can exist between the HSE’s “theoretical plans” and the reality of what is happening on the ground for people in crisis.

The committee warns against a reduction of existing services due to “theoretical improvement”.

Joan Freeman: Lack of funding ‘remains arguably the biggest obstacle to an effective mental health service’. Picture: PA

The committee refers to its sometimes strained relationship with the HSE and with an oversight group in the Department of Health that is looking at a “refresh” of Vision for Change, the Government’s blueprint for mental health reform.

The report criticises a lack of accessible counselling services and the poor funding they receive from the State, compared to expenditure on psychotropic drugs.

The committee says evidence it heard supports the view that there is “an over-reliance on medication”.

The report says provision of more talk therapy “is especially urgent for children, as the committee has experienced a sense of growing mental health problems at younger ages”.

The report laments the reduction in acute mental health services — inpatient beds reduced from 12,500 in 1984 to 1,000 in 2016, with 22 acute beds per 100,000; the European average is closer to 70.

The committee says it “is firmly of the opinion that acute services cannot continue to decline while we aim to reach the promised land of thorough and accessible primary care”.

The committee says evidence from the Irish Penal Reform Trust “indicated that families may be trying to get family members into prison in order for them to have better access to mental health services”.

“If a lack of access to mental health treatment is a causative factor to people becoming prisoners, whether intentionally or not, this should not be an accepted state of affairs,” states the report.

It makes 22 recommendations, including that: The number of acute beds should rise from 22 to 50 per 100,000 over the next three years;

The current 6.3% of total operational health budget allocated to mental health be increased to 10%, and ringfenced and prioritised as per Sláintecare;

The possibility of special allowances for psychiatric nurses and psychiatrists be looked at in light of recruitment/retention difficulties;

There be no “wrong door” approach — people with mental health and addiction issues should be treated rather than being told they have presented to the wrong service.

Joan Freeman, senator, presidential candidate, and committee chair, said lack of funding “remains arguably the biggest obstacle to an effective mental health service”.

The HSE said it had “restructured at senior level” with two different national directors who are involved in community care leading on aspects of the mental health service.