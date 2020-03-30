News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HSE to use 19 private hospitals as public facilities during Covid-19 outbreak

By Aoife Moore
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 04:53 PM

Additional reporting by digital Desk

Private hospitals will operate as public hospitals for the next three months.

An agreement between private hospital operators and the government was announced by Leo Varadkar after a series of consultations, and may be extended depending on how long the pandemic continues.

    The HSE will take over 100% of the 19 hospitals, which adds around 17% capacity to Ireland's health service, including:

  • 11,000 inpatient beds

  • 47 ICU and 54 high dependency unit beds

  • 2,300 day beds.

  • 1,000 single inpatient rooms (helpful for isolation)

  • 194 ventilators.

  • 9 laboratories

The hospitals will be reimbursed for operating costs after the emergency has ended.

Private practice consultants who carry out work for private hospitals will be offered a Locum Type-A contract for the duration of the arrangement.

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and the Minister for Health Simon Harris welcomed the agreement and thanked the Private Hospitals’ Association for their swift response to the national emergency.

The Taoiseach said: “We’re in the middle of a national public health emergency, and we need to do all we can to increase the capacity of our hospitals so we can provide critical care to those who need it.

"It’s all hands on deck in this national effort, and I am very pleased that the private hospitals have agreed to come on board and make their facilities available. The public and private sectors are tooling up and working together for the common good.

“The Government will take all the necessary steps to increase our hospital capacity and it’s more important than ever for each and every one of us to do all we can in our own lives to flatten the curve, suppress and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Stay at home, and wash your hands regularly.

He added: “So that’s roughly 17% increase of the capacity of the public system, which is approximately 11,000 inpatient beds and 2,300 day beds.

“Under the agreements, the HSE will secure 100% of the capacity of private hospitals, the private hospitals will operate as public hospitals for the duration, treating both Covid-19 and other patients.

“All patients treated in private hospitals under this arrangement will be public patients.”

Minister Harris said: "This is a national emergency and it requires a national effort. The owners and management of private hospitals have responded in the national interest and for the common purpose as part of the Covid-19 response.

We’ve seen 67,000 and people put up their hand and say they want to come and work for our health service.

“We’ve seen our cafe owners and businesses offering support to frontline staff, saying how can we provide them with meals.

“We’ve seen our postmen and postwomen volunteering to help older people and we’ve seen so many people come together and say, I want to help.”

"I want to thank my Department, the HSE and the private hospitals for all of their work over the weekend to make this happen. This additional capacity is vital for the health service as we navigate our way through this pandemic."

The Private Hospitals Association said it enables the HSE "on a temporary and not-for-profit basis", access to the existing bed capacity, high quality equipment, clinicians and health care professionals in the private hospital system.

The Chairman of the Private Hospitals Association, Dr Josh Keaveny, said it was the right decision in the interests of public health and at a time of national crisis

Dr Keaveny said: “PHA members recognised from the outset the unprecedented challenge that the Covid-19 pandemic would present to the country’s acute hospital infrastructure and immediately offered to play their part in the national effort to deal with the expected surge in demand for additional capacity.

"The Association has worked intensively and in good faith to arrive at today’s agreement and will work in close partnership with the HSE in optimising private and public hospital capacity throughout the country in response to this unprecedented situation during the Covid-19 pandemic period.“

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

