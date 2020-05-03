News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

HSE to give update on testing and residential care in today's Covid-19 briefing

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 07:07 AM

An update on testing and residential care facilities is expected later as part of the HSE's weekly briefing on Covid-19.

It comes as the death toll here has reached 1,286, after a further 25 were announced yesterday.

There are 343 new confirmed cases of Covid 19 in the Republic, with the total number of positive tests reaching 21,176.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says another 25 people have died.

As of midnight on Thursday, 2,785 cases or 13% have been hospitalised and of those brought to hospital, 368 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

Women make up 58% of cases and 42% are men - the median age of cases is 49.

5,973 of those infected are healthcare workers.

Dublin has half of all cases, followed by Kildare and Cork - both have 6% each.

