HSE to control electronic database for people entering country

The government looks set to bring in a centralised electronic database of people entering the country via airports and ports, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

And it is also to hand control of the current scheme for collecting information on passengers over to the HSE.

These are a number of measures being brought in to tighten up entry requirements.

This is because a large number of people cannot be traced after they arrive in the country.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice told the Irish Examiner: “The Passenger Locator Form will soon be put on an electronic basis.

“As passenger numbers are increasing significantly, the Border Management Unit (BMU) will need to focus exclusively on their core function of immigrating passengers and HSE will take this over.”

Passengers arriving into the State have been required by law since May 28 to fill in a Passenger Locator Form.

But the Department of Justice, which operates the Passenger Locator Form scheme, says around 50% of passengers who filled it out were not contactable.

Up to June 28, more than 29,200 of the forms were filled out by passengers arriving at Dublin Airport, and 10,779 were filled out by those arriving via Dublin Port.

A further 2,101 forms were filled out by those entering via Rosslare up to June 21 and some 1,007 by those entering via Cork Airport up to June 17.

READ MORE €540bn stimulus package to put Ireland back on track

But of those who were contacted by gardai, or other agents for the BMU, only between 47% and 61% were contactable.

One of the reasons for this is people having entered the wrong phone number, despite the fact that anyone found to have wrongly filled out the form being liable to fines of up to €2,500.

Due to reports about US and other national tourists travelling around Ireland, there is concern about the increasing risks of Covid-19 being imported into the country.

Added to the belief the current system is not robust enough is confusion about what incoming passengers are supposed to do.

Although everyone assumes they are supposed to self-isolate, the Department of Justice says passengers are only requested to “restrict their movements for 14 days”.

They say this means staying at home and avoiding contact with other people and social situations “as much as possible”.

They also say people on restricted movement “can still go outside to exercise alone as long as they keep two metres distance from other people”.

And they can go to local shops for essential goods.