HSE supports decision to close Tralee Women's Resource Centre

The HSE says it supports a decision by a centre in Kerry for vulnerable women to shut down.

The Tralee Women's Resource Centre, which helped more than 2,500 women in 2017, closed its doors yesterday following a review of the organisation.

It had been providing support for those affected by domestic violence and crisis pregnancies since 1986.

In a statement, the HSE paid tribute to the work of the centre's volunteers.

"In relation to the closure of Tralee Women’s Forum CLG, this is a decision solely for the Company Directors," it said.

"In this regard, the HSE has been advised by Tralee Women’s Forum CLG that they are closing following a review of the organisation.

"The HSE would like to acknowledge and pay tribute to the work of Tralee Women’s Resource Centre over the years.

The HSE acknowledges the decision of the Board of TWRC and is supportive of same.

A local campaign group has been set up to protest against the decision.

Orla O'Connor, CEO of the National Women's Council, says more of these centres are needed in areas away from cities.

"We absolutely need greater supports, both in rural areas as well as urban areas and access to refuge spaces and that is a real issue because many of the support centres are located in the more urban areas and the cities," said Ms O'Connor.

Digital Desk