NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

HSE supports decision to close Tralee Women's Resource Centre

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 02:41 PM

The HSE says it supports a decision by a centre in Kerry for vulnerable women to shut down.

The Tralee Women's Resource Centre, which helped more than 2,500 women in 2017, closed its doors yesterday following a review of the organisation.

It had been providing support for those affected by domestic violence and crisis pregnancies since 1986.

In a statement, the HSE paid tribute to the work of the centre's volunteers.

"In relation to the closure of Tralee Women’s Forum CLG, this is a decision solely for the Company Directors," it said.

"In this regard, the HSE has been advised by Tralee Women’s Forum CLG that they are closing following a review of the organisation.

"The HSE would like to acknowledge and pay tribute to the work of Tralee Women’s Resource Centre over the years.

The HSE acknowledges the decision of the Board of TWRC and is supportive of same.

A local campaign group has been set up to protest against the decision.

Orla O'Connor, CEO of the National Women's Council, says more of these centres are needed in areas away from cities.

"We absolutely need greater supports, both in rural areas as well as urban areas and access to refuge spaces and that is a real issue because many of the support centres are located in the more urban areas and the cities," said Ms O'Connor.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

KerryDomestic violenceWomen's refuge

Related Articles

Harris in pledge on domestic violence

Family of Celine Cawley call for review of domestic killings in Ireland

You know someone who is in an abusive relationship

Domestic abuse victims say reporting on violence must change

More in this Section

Three years for 'monster' who sexually assaulted niece and nephew

Finance Minister rejects junior ministers' demands for increased expenses payments

'It was pure theatrics': Cork court hears of bizarre behaviour in compensation case

Micheál Martin makes changes to Fianna Fáil frontbench


Lifestyle

Darina Allen has the perfect lamb shanks winter warmer recipe for your weekend

Last dance coming for Strictly stars

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: She's as deluded as a bus driver applying to join Sundays Well Tennis Club

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »