HSE staff can avail of free counselling to help them deal with Covid-19 trauma

Frontline HSE staff involved in the fight against Covid-19 are being offered free counselling sessions.

Out of nearly 7,000 confirmed cases of the virus, 1,765 cases are associated with healthcare workers, the HSE said.

Those working with patients who have the virus can also be exposed to “complex psychosocial risks”, the HSE said.

When asked if counselling was being afforded to healthcare staff to help them deal with the trauma from the pandemic, the HSE responded that staff can avail of therapy sessions under the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

“Healthcare workers can be routinely exposed to events that workers in the general population would not encounter” a HSE spokesman said.

“Examples of such events would include incidents such as patient loss of life, trauma and increased exposure to COVID-19.”

“By their very nature such issues can potentially expose staff to complex psychosocial risks. Medics are one of these healthcare worker groups.”

HSE employees “function within a unique work setting and are deployed within a diversity of environments and contexts” they added.

The EAP comes under the remit of the Workplace Health & Wellbeing Unit, and includes:

specialist work-centred therapy

counselling services

critical incident stress management