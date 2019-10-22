News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE spent up to €22m on taxis in eight month period

HSE spent up to €22m on taxis in eight month period
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 10:56 AM

The HSE spent up to €22 million on taxis in the first eight months of this year.

It was mainly used to transport patients who were not acutely ill and for moving files between hospitals.

The HSE says the use of taxis in these cases is more cost-effective than using its own vehicles.

But Sinn Féin's health spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly, says taxis are being used too often to transport documents.

"Anyone who works near a hospital will be familiar with the sight of a taxi pulling up and a member of staff coming up and putting a file in it," said Ms O'Reilly.

"We know that some of the budget is being used to transport files between hospitals and between healthcare facilities and the HSE is not monitoring this.

Ms O'Reilly has called on the executive to provide a proper breakdown of the new figures.

The HSE cannot say definitively how much is on patient transfer and how much is on transferring files and how much is on transporting staff who could potentially use public transport.

"I think they do have to answer those questions and I have asked them on a number of occasions to identify what they believe to be the value for money and yet I have not had any definitive answers from them."

Yesterday, it emerged that the HSE spent nearly €7m on private ambulances in the first eight months of the year.

The HSE's spend on private ambulance has gradually increased in recent years, from €4.3m in 2014 to €8.1m in 2017.

The National Ambulance Service responds to emergency calls 24 hours a day but often struggles to meet the level of demand.

The HSE contracts a number of private companies to assist with deal with less urgent cases.

READ MORE

Law change decriminalising same-sex marriage and abortion in the North comes into effect

More on this topic

HSE have formally investigated over 100 complaints of bullying from staff since 2017HSE have formally investigated over 100 complaints of bullying from staff since 2017

HSE has spent almost €7m on private ambulances in eight monthsHSE has spent almost €7m on private ambulances in eight months

Jack Tyner case: HSE needs a good dose of compassionJack Tyner case: HSE needs a good dose of compassion

'HSE must stop forcing patients on to social media', says parent with advanced prostate cancer'HSE must stop forcing patients on to social media', says parent with advanced prostate cancer


TOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Mining experts to assess the risk of West Cork sinkholeMining experts to assess the risk of West Cork sinkhole

Residents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekersResidents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekers

Developer offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in CoolockDeveloper offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in Coolock

Revised plans for controversial Bus Connects plan to be unveiledRevised plans for controversial Bus Connects plan to be unveiled


Lifestyle

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

‘The Big Yin’ talks to Luke Rix-Standing about living with Parkinson’s, the power of forgiveness, and why he will never, ever stop swearing.Billy Connolly: ‘You don’t wake up famous, you wake up scratching yourself like everybody else’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »