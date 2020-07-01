News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE spends €850,000 on contact tracing app so far

HSE spends €850,000 on contact tracing app so far
It is set to be launched this week if given the green light by Cabinet.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 10:13 AM

The Health Service Executive (HSE) says its new Covid-19 contact tracing app has cost €850,000 so far to develop.

The app will work via Bluetooth and let people know if someone, who they have been around, has coronavirus.

Newstalk's Technology correspondent Jess Kelly says huge efforts have been made to protect people's privacy.

Ms Kelly says: "When the contact tracing team calls you, or when you are on to the contact tracing team, after you have been a confirmed case, 

"They will ask do you consent to issuing the diagnosis so again you have to consent to that. 

"Every element of this requires user consent."

READ MORE

Daniel McConnell: Coalition acts early to establish how it will deal with inevitable clashes

Yesterday the Irish Examiner reported that the contact tracing smartphone application will be live for at least six months before any judgement can be made as to whether or not it works effectively. 

The HSE says that effectiveness will be measured via the app’s levels of engagement.

The CovidTracker Ireland app, which has been in development since late March, is due to go live following a number of false starts, pending Government approval.

READ MORE

Reading park terror suspect appears at the Old Bailey

More on this topic

Ireland among six states singled out by EU over 'aggressive tax planning' for multinationalsIreland among six states singled out by EU over 'aggressive tax planning' for multinationals

Finance Minister: Ireland may have to prepare for lower corporation tax incomeFinance Minister: Ireland may have to prepare for lower corporation tax income

Taioseach plays down budgetary watchdog's concerns over government's reliance on corporation taxesTaioseach plays down budgetary watchdog's concerns over government's reliance on corporation taxes

Tech giants’ taxation must change, says FranceTech giants’ taxation must change, says France

TOPIC: Corporation Tax

More in this Section

Man, 34, seriously injured in Longford crashMan, 34, seriously injured in Longford crash

Concerns raised over plan to move HSE child mental health staffConcerns raised over plan to move HSE child mental health staff

Defence forces group PDForra lodges High Court case to allow Ictu linkDefence forces group PDForra lodges High Court case to allow Ictu link

Gardaí warn the lovelorn of online 'sea captain' romance scamGardaí warn the lovelorn of online 'sea captain' romance scam


Lifestyle

A large-scale study finds a worrying degree of sunburn among children, says Helen O'CallaghanSun smart: Children need to cover up to stay safe

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »