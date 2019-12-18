News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HSE settles more than 100 actions over claims against jailed doctor Michael Shine

Michael Shine at his trial earlier this year
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 03:32 PM

More than 100 civil actions against the HSE over claims against jailed doctor Michael Shine have been settled, the High Court has heard.

Some 112 cases against the HSE and Shine, who was jailed for four years earlier this year for indecently assaulting seven boys in his care over a period of three decades, were pending before the court.

Today, Sasha Louise Gayer, for 112 of the plaintiffs, said the case against the HSE in her cases had been compromised and could be struck out. Four other cases against the HSE are still in being, counsel said.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan asked whether notices of indemnity had been served on the other defendant in the case, the Medical Missionaries of Mary, who ran the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth, where Shine was employed and where the offences took place. The hospital later became part of the HSE.

Douglas Clarke SC, for the HSE, said indemnity notices had been served on the religious congregation.

The judge said he would make the strike out and costs orders as sought by the plaintiffs.

Earlier today, Court of Appeal president Mr Justice George Birmingham was told that as the 112 cases had been settled, a pending appeal court case in relation to whether the cases should be heard by a jury or by a judge could also be struck out.

A further separate appeal in relation to the hospital remains and judgment is due to be given on that at the end of January.

