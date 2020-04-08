HSE sending teams to nursing homes as Minister reveals 'serious concern' over Covid-19 clusters

Health minister Simon Harris has said while efforts are being stepped up to prevent the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes, they are an area of concern.

The Minister told RTE radio: “It is certainly not being lost but there are pressures in our nursing home sector and they are doing really good work.

We are also sending in teams of staff to our nursing homes to help supplement their efforts as well. I think we need to be clear about a cluster in a nursing home because that means two or more cases.

"It wouldn’t be unusual that you would see an outbreak of a virus like this in our nursing homes.”

Mr Harris said agency staff are not allowed to move between nursing homes in case they potentially spread the virus and additional PPE has been given to nursing home staff.

He said: “There’s a massive amount of work going on in nursing homes – every nursing home should have an infection liaison officer and someone they can link in with strictly in relation to the plan.

"It is right to point out that a serious concern in our public health battle is in long-term residential settings.”

The Minister Simon Harris said it is important to maintain coronavirus restrictions “for the time being” and warned against complacency.

New regulations giving Gardai beefed up enforcement powers to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions were signed by the health minister on Tuesday night.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is due to announce details of an operation to police the regulations and discourage people from travelling to holiday homes this weekend.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

Minister Harris said: “Now is not the time for any complacency whatsoever. It is difficult and challenging to stay at home. I’m conscious of parents with kids, particularly children with autism.

“These are big challenges for people, but they are not as significant and challenging as the problems we could face if we don’t stay the course.

“We are seeing what is happening with other countries regarding the death toll and we cannot allow that to happen here.”

