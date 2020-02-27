HSE seeks court protection for intellectually disabled man living in 'significant squalor' with mother

The HSE is seeking court protection for a severely intellectually disabled and autistic man amid concerns he is living with his mother in squalid conditions and has not accessed necessary services for some time.

The condition of the man, now aged 30, appears to have regressed over years despite many attempts to engage with him and the HSE is concerned about his mother's "reluctant and inconsistent" attitude to professionals providing services, which he has not received since late 2018, the High Court was told.

The mother had cancelled more than half of scheduled appointments with service providers and even a bid by one provider to take the man, now aged 30, out of his home for a hot chocolate had not proceeded, Paul Brady BL, for the HSE, said.

He was making an ex parte (one side only represented) application today for orders with a view to having the man made a ward of court.

Counsel told High Court president Mr Justice Peter Kelly the man was diagnosed with intellectual disability and autism in 2007 and received respite care in a faciity from 2012.

He lived with his father for a short time before going to live with his mother following which there were difficulties, Mr Brady said.

Counsel said a service provider had in 2016 arranged for the mother's home, then in "very bad condition", to be cleaned amid concerns including bins not being put out for months, dirty mattresses, rooms full of rubbish and rats.

The man's mother was given respite money for a clear-out which appeared to have gone missing but, because a contingency plan had been put in place, the house was cleaned, he said.

It appears the situation concerning the house now is "exactly as before", Mr Brady said.

A report indicated there were more difficulties in 2017 when an application for wardship had been considered, counsel said.

A services provider was instead engaged which had provided a report outlining their efforts over a year and the difficulties they experienced in trying to get the man's mother to engage with them "in any meaningful way".

Their efforts, including to take the man out for a hot chocolate, were not reciprocated by the man's family, he said.

There was also a referral to a mental health disability team but staffing issues arose, he added.

This application for an order for a court medical visitor to assess the man in the context of a wardship inquiry was brought because of a view he is of unsound mind, is living in "significant squalor" at home and the lack of contact with services.

The HSE view is that engagement with the man's mother may have to end because she has cancelled more than half of scheduled appointments made for him, counsel said.

The mother is concerned about the wardship application but efforts will be made to engage with her positively about that, he added.

Mr Justice Kelly was satisfied, on the evidence before the court, to appoint a medical visitor to assess the man; to appoint a guardian ad litem to represent his interests and to grant liberty to notify the man's mother in regard to the HSE's application.