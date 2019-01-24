NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
HSE says flu season has passed its peak

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 04:42 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Flu season has now passed its peak in Ireland, health officials have said.

Indications from GPs, hospitals and people self-declaring all point to a reduction in cases of influenza in the past week.

Those aged under five years old attending doctors surgeries were the only age category where instances of the virus increased.

21 people have died since the start of the flu season, and 55 patients have ended up in intensive care.

Dr John Cuddihy, Director of Public Health with the HSE, says the virus will still be active around the country.

"The decreased indicators show us that it's likely to have peaked now, but it's important to realise that after the peak of influenza activity we would see another four to six weeks of influenza activity out there, albeit decreasing," he said.


