HSE says 15 Covid-19 clusters found at meat processing plants

The Health Service Executive (HSE) says there are now 15 clusters of Covid-19 associated with meat processing plants.

New guidelines on infection control were issued on Friday, and public health teams have been sent to each factory affected.

In some cases, the mass swabbing of workers has been carried out.

The Migrant Rights Centre has called for a two-week shutdown of any plant with an outbreak -- a call that is being backed by People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith.

She said: "Anyone who has been reading on this issue knows that it has gone absolutely out of control in the USA for the very reason that there was never any attempt to close them, decontaminate them, and rearrange the workplace so that workers are not on top of each other.

"There is also the question of the living conditions that many of these migrants endure which are very crowded, poor conditions."

Earlier this week the director of Migrant Rights Centre Ireland, Edel McGinley has said meat plant workers are “frightened and angry” and are uncertain if they are being protected in their workplaces.

She said measures had not been put in place quickly enough to protect meat plant workers against Covid-19.