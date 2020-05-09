News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HSE say no delay in smear test results due to Covid-19

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 07:33 AM

The HSE say there is no substantial delay in women receiving results of smear tests due to Covid-19.

Dr Siobhan Ní Bhriain says if people have symptoms of cancer, they need to go to a doctor.

She says: "There is a tiny delay in the Coombe hospital but basically turnaround time should be normal.

"And the other message to get across about screening is that screening programs are to detect illness that are asymptomatic.

"if you have a symptom suggestive of say cervical cancer or any other type of illness,

"Please go and get it checked out there is no reason why you won't get the routine investigation done."

The HSE's comments come when he number of cancer referrals by GPs dropped by more than a half since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Dr Una Kennedy, from the National Cancer Control Programme, says people should not be worried about getting things checked during the pandemic.

