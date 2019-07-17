News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HSE reveal total affected by cervical check 'IT glitch'now stands at 856

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 02:41 PM

The HSE has revised upwards the number of women affected by the latest CervicalCheck controversy.

856 women, rather than 800 which it previously said, had delayed test results due to an "IT glitch" at the Quest lab in the US.

52 women later proved positive for the HPV virus.

26 of those have been referred for colposcopies, but the HSE says the clinical risk to their health is low.

Cervical cancer survivor and patient advocate Lorraine Walsh says many questions remained unanswered.

"I still want to know who knew what and when.

"in some point betweene June 6 and July 10 someone realised over 800 woman were involved and ... did not get their smear results.

"We need to know when that happened, why that was not communicated to the forum overseeing all of these issues."

