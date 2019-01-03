NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

HSE reports abortion helpline was 'busy but not overwhelmed' on its first day

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 07:11 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Twenty women sought an abortion on the first day the service was available in the country.

According to The Irish Times, the helpline set up to offer information to women with unplanned pregnancies was "busy but not overwhelmed" on its first day of operation.

The MyOptions helpline was established by the HSE to act as the main referral path for women seeking a termination.

It will be next week at the earliest before the first terminations can be carried out, due to the three-day "cooling-off" period.


KEYWORDS

abortionHSEIreland

Related Articles

Michael McGrath: Fianna Fáil ‘out of step’ with public on abortion

'Steady stream of calls' to new abortion helpline

New HSE abortion services helpline receiving a high volume of calls

Abortion is the final nail in our old identity’s coffin. Who are we now?

More in this Section

DUP warns Theresa May it expects changes to her Brexit deal

Brexit blamed as new car sales fall 4.4% in 2018

Libraries nationwide abolish fines for overdue items

Shane Ross criticised for 'cop out' over proposed cycling laws


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Make the choice between paradise or perfection

A question of taste: Cork singer-songwriter Sam Clague

Speeding up the armed struggle in RTÉ's new historical series Resistance

Who will win big as movie award season approaches

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »