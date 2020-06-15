News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE report shows extent of spend in 2019

HSE report shows extent of spend in 2019
The HSE report also shows 69% of patients waited less than a year for an outpatient appointment.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 06:36 PM

The HSE spent just over €17bn last year, including almost €5bn on the funding of non-statutory agencies.

Its annual report shows since 2018, overall staffing levels have increased by 1.7% or 1,960 employees.

The report found that nursing and midwifery got most new recruits with 561 extra staff, followed by patient and client care, 427. 

Medical and dental staffing got the next highest increase in staff, with an additional 390 employees, of which 154 were consultants.

More than 1.5 million people were covered by a medical card, while more than a million were in receipt of a GP visit card.

The report also shows 69% of patients waited less than a year for an outpatient appointment.

In the report, HSE Board Chairperson Ciarán Devane praised the response of healthcare workers to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “I am extremely grateful for the dedication and extraordinary commitment of every member of staff for all that is being done during this unprecedented and difficult time. 

READ MORE

Calls to ALONE charity top 100,000 as coronavirus pandemic sparks increased calls for help

"That thanks extends to General Practitioners (GPs), pharmacists and other community-based workers as well as to everyone working in our partner organisations and our stakeholders. 

"Healthcare workers, from the doctor or nurse in the front line to the procurement expert or tech support colleague, all have mobilised quickly to protect our country and our people from the virus. They are to be admired and commended.” 

Also writing in the report, HSE Chief Executive Officer Paul Reid, said that many of the measures taken during the Covid-19 pandemic have the potential to transform the HSE.

Mr Reid said: “Our health system has shown an agility and a resilience that many of us did not believe was possible. 

"As CEO I hope to support our staff to continue to give the best of themselves, to be proud of their efforts and to be working for the HSE, and to sustain the confidence of the public, which has been so very important in sustaining all of us this far.

“As CEO I am immensely proud of the innovation we have shown in response to the current crisis.”

READ MORE

No new Covid-19 deaths, cases rise by 18

More on this topic

PPE makes up bulk of HSE's €1.1bn payments to third parties so far in Covid-19 battlePPE makes up bulk of HSE's €1.1bn payments to third parties so far in Covid-19 battle

'Lessons need to be learned' as HSE sees rise in serious incidents'Lessons need to be learned' as HSE sees rise in serious incidents

More than 7,800 people on home support service waiting listMore than 7,800 people on home support service waiting list

Alison O'Connor: Dysfunctional health service has shown that it can be transformedAlison O'Connor: Dysfunctional health service has shown that it can be transformed

HSEhealthTOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating following fatal hit and run in DonegalGardaí investigating following fatal hit and run in Donegal

Northern Ireland ministers to consider earlier reopening for hospitality sectorNorthern Ireland ministers to consider earlier reopening for hospitality sector

McGrath expects Micheál Martin to be Taoiseach in new governmentMcGrath expects Micheál Martin to be Taoiseach in new government

Man, 40s, charged in connection with Galway stabbingMan, 40s, charged in connection with Galway stabbing


Lifestyle

Memories of Brendan Bowyer, exotic Indian animals and landscapes, and a new true-crime series feature in today's top tipsMonday TV Highlights: Memories of Brendan Bowyer, and a new true-crime series among today's best

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »