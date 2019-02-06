NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

HSE releases update on services ahead of tomorrow's nurses' strike

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 07:40 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The HSE says that talks are ongoing with the INMO to explore if arrangements can be made to allow for major surgeries, including cancer procedures, during tomorrow's nurses' strike.

It says if the exemptions are agreed, then patients will be contacted directly by their hospital.

READ MORE: Harris stands by 'reasonable' €1.4bn spend on children's hospital

Nurses and midwives will take to the picket lines from 8am tomorrow.

All outpatient, inpatient and day surgery appointments are cancelled for tomorrow, and Minor Injury Units will be closed.

Community nursing services and public day centres will not be operating and planned admissions are all cancelled.

The HSE says that hospitals will re-schedule appointments in due course.


KEYWORDS

Nurses' StrikeHSEINMO

More on this topic

Healthcare Crisis: GPs to protest outside Dáil as unrest escalates

Leo Varadkar move called ‘cynical and pathetic’

Nurses’ strike: It’s time we cared about those who care the most

Survey finds almost two-thirds of Irish people back nurses' strike

More in this Section

Garda found not guilty of deception after only witness said sum of money was lent and repaid

DUP MP Sammy Wilson brands Tusk a 'devilish, trident-wielding, euro maniac'

Mary Lou McDonald presses May for referendum on Irish unity

Man arrested after stolen property and car parts found in Monaghan


Lifestyle

6 ways to cover up psoriasis like a pro, as Kim Kardashian West reveals she’s had a flare-up

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »