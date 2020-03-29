HSE recruitiung more doctors and nurses to tackle Covid-19 pandemic

Health Minister Simon Harris has said extra staff have been hired in the health service to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

It comes as the latest update revealed 14 new patients in the east of the country have died from coronavirus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Team said last night there are also 294 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

The latest deaths bring to 36 the number of people who've died here, while the number of people with coronavirus has reached 2,415.

Minister Harris said: "We've now seen the HSE in recent days hire 262 additional nurses and 63 additional doctors.

"And again I can see from the numbers coming through that there are many more applications on the way, many more people who will be interviewed and hopefully employed in the coming week as well."

